Ex-convict charged with 3 murders pleads no contest in one

Michigan

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

An undated photo of Isaiah Gary Gardenhire. (Courtesy Michigan State Police)

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — An ex-convict charged with three murders in two Michigan counties has pleaded no contest in one of the cases.

Isaiah “Zeke” Gardenhire was accused of assaulting a girlfriend near Mount Pleasant in June and fatally stabbing her 13-year-old daughter, among other crimes.

The Morning Sun reports that the 41-year-old Gardenhire pleaded no contest Monday to second-degree murder and other crimes.

On June 7, after a series of weekend crimes in Isabella County, Gardenhire drove to Flint in a stolen car and surrendered to police outside a liquor store.

Separately, Gardenhire is charged in Ingham County with killing a couple in April.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!