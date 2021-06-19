Ex-Catholic school teacher pleads guilty in sex abuse cases

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — A former Catholic school teacher has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing children during his tenure at a southern Michigan school in the 1970s.

Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office says 66-year-old Joseph Comperchio pleaded guilty Friday in Jackson County to three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Nessel’s office charged Comperchio in September with sexually abusing two children and added new charges in October related to two individuals.

The charges stem from his work as a drama and music teacher at St. John Catholic School in Jackson, where he taught between 1974-77.