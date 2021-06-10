Ex-assistant state AG enters plea in misconduct case

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — A former assistant state attorney general has pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor counts of willful neglect of duty by a public officer.

The Kent County prosecutor’s office says Brian Kolodziej also agreed Wednesday to a 5-year suspension of his law license. Two felony charges of misconduct in office were dismissed.

Kolodziej was charged in December, more than a year after he was forced to resign when authorities learned he had an intimate relationship with a woman while handling her allegations of sexual assault.

Kolodziej was prosecuting a former Central Michigan University student who insisted he had consensual sex with the woman in 2016 after meeting her at a Mount Pleasant bar.