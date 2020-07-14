Eviction ban ends Wednesday, $50M in rent assistance to begin

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order that temporarily bans evictions will end Wednesday, but there is still help available if people are struggling to pay their rent.

Whitmer says no Michigander should have to worry about losing their home during a global pandemic. That’s why her office created the Eviction Diversion Program, which outlines a process for people to get fast rental assistance or establish a payment plan.



There will be $50 million of rental assistance available for landlords across the state in exchange for allowing tenants who can’t pay their bills to remain in their homes.

This initiative will be paid for as part of an $880 million spending bill from the federal government to address the COVID-19 crisis in Michigan.

If landlords do not evict their tenants for debt related to the pandemic, they can receive a lump-sum payment. They must also waive late fees and forgive a certain amount.

More information on the Eviction Diversion Program can be found online.