Events around Michigan to commemorate lives lost on 9/11

DETROIT (AP) — Numerous events and ceremonies are planned across Michigan to remember the people killed during the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Michigan and U.S. flags within the state Capitol Complex in Lansing and at all state buildings will be lowered to half-staff. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office says residents, businesses, schools, local governments and others are encouraged to do likewise Wednesday.

Whitmer is scheduled to speak at the city of Lansing’s memorial.

Detroit’s police and fire departments plan a memorial service in downtown’s Campus Martius Park.

The West Michigan Community Day of Remembrance will be held at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum in Grand Rapids and the Spirit of America Blood Drive is planned at the Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn.

Terrorists used planes on Sept. 11, 2001, to crash into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field. Nearly 3,000 people were killed.