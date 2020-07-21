Event to highlight W.C. Kimball schooner shipwreck

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Leelanau Historical Society, a museum in northern Michigan, is hosting a virtual event that will highlight the W.C. Kimball schooner shipwreck.

The event, Manitou Mysteries Shipwreck Adventures, will be held through Zoom on Wednesday at 7 p.m. It will be presented by Ross Richardson, who discovered the Westmoreland shipwreck. His latest find is the W.C. Kimball schooner, which went missing in 1891. The W.C. Kimball schooner was found at the bottom of the Manitou Passage.

If you’re interested in attending the virtual event, you can register online.