Ethics expert appointed to MSU board amid Nassar fallout

by: DAVID EGGERT

A contributed photo of Renee Knake.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has named an ethics expert to Michigan State University’s governing board as it continues to confront the fallout from Larry Nassar’s sexual assaults.

The appointment of Renee Knake on Wednesday fills a vacancy left by a trustee who resigned over the board’s decision to drop a promised independent review of the Nassar scandal.

University of Houston law professor Renee Knake previously taught at Michigan State’s law school for a decade and still lives in East Lansing.

Whitmer, a Michigan State alumna, says it is important to add someone who is “seeped in ethics” to the university’s leadership.

