Ethics committee reviewing Huizenga campaign funds

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The House Committee on Ethics is looking into allegations of impropriety regarding Rep. Bill Huizenga’s campaign funds.

Huizenga, a Republican from Zeeland, is now in his fifth term in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Allegations laid out by the Office of Congressional Ethics include using campaign money on nonpolitical events. The office provided transcripts of interviews with Huizenga, his chief of staff and his campaign chairman discussing campaign spending. In one, Huizenga was asked about a trip to Disney World and why the campaign paid for certain expenses on that trip. The report also includes receipts from a February 2018 trip to a Utah ski resort, where Huizenga’s campaign spent nearly $5,000.

The office also says the campaign may have accepted donations from members of Huizenga’s congressional office staff.

The office asked the Ethics committee for further review of both allegations. The committee did not say much on the matter in a Thursday statement, citing confidentiality rules and a desire to maintain the integrity of its work.

In a statement to News 8 Friday, Huizenga spokesman Brian Patrick brushed off the investigation as politically motivated: