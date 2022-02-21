Equipment failure sends raw sewage into the Flint River

In this March 21, 2016, file photo, the Flint Water Plant water tower is seen in Flint, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Officials have issued a health advisory for the Flint area after equipment failed at a municipal pumping station, sending an unknown amount of raw sewage into the Flint River.

The Flint Journal reports that Genesee County Health Department officials recommended Sunday afternoon that people avoid bodily contact with the Flint River due to the untreated sewage. The health advisory was particularly aimed at the Flint River west of Mill Road Bridge at Flushing Road in Flint Township because that area is downstream from where the sewage was released.

The sewage release happened around 1:25 p.m. Sunday at Flint’s Northwest Pump Station.