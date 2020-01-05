Closings & Delays
EPA collects 11K gallons of water from contaminated site

Michigan

by: The Associated Press

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich (AP) — The federal Environmental Protection Agency has collected roughly 11,000 gallons of water from a contaminated industrial site in suburban Detroit.

The Royal Oak Tribune reports groundwater and soil samples were taken Friday from Electro-Plating Services in Madison Heights.

Environmental officials began looking at the site after a yellow-green substance seeped onto Interstate 696. Officials say test results will evaluate the contamination.

Electro-Plating Services was shut down by regulators in 2016 due to mismanagement of industrial waste.

State officials have said the site posed no risk to drinking water and there was a low risk for the migration of contaminates off site.

