Michigan

Endangered Missing Advisory issued for Lansing teen

Posted: May 02, 2019 05:11 AM EDT

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen who may being held against her will.

Michigan State Police issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for 14-year-old Taylor May Simmet. She was last seen on Princeton Avenue in Lansing on Sunday, April 14, 2019.

Taylor, who is described as 5-foot-5 and 250 pounds, has a history of running away. On Wednesday, she used social media to talk to family, indicating that she is possibly being held against her will in an undisclosed location in southern Chicago area.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, call 911 or Lansing Police Department at 517.483.4600.

