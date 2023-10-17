GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in northern Michigan have seized a lemur from a home after getting a tip that a person was in possession of an endangered animal.

The Department of Natural Resources detailed the incident in its bi-weekly report. The investigation started last month. After receiving the tip, a DNR officer, along with a Cheboygan County deputy and an animal control team executed a search warrant at the home and found the lemur.

The DNR did not say where the lemur was placed but called it “an accredited facility.”

Lemurs are native to Madagascar and have dwindling wild populations. According to the Lemur Conservation Network, 103 of the known 107 lemur species are listed as critically endangered, one step away from going extinct.

A case report has been submitted to the Cheboygan County Prosecutor’s Office to determine if criminal charges will be filed.