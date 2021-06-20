Endangered and Missing Advisory: Holly Ankney, 16-year-old from Marshall

MARSHALL, Mich. (WOOD) — The Marshall Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Holly Ankley was last seen in the 400 block of west Green St in Marshall walking her Boston Terrier.

Ankney’s Boston Terrier.

She is described as standing 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 115 pounds and was last seen wearing a grey tank top, black shorts, black adidas sandals, a heart necklace, and a nose ring.

Ankney also has two tattoos, one of a face with sharp teeth on her right shoulder and another of a mushroom on her left shoulder.

If you have information about their whereabouts, call 911 or the Marshall Police Department at 269-781-2596.