Enbridge temporarily stops Michigan pipeline due to protests

Michigan

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

This photo taken in October 2016 shows an aboveground section of Enbridge’s Line 5 at the Mackinaw City, Mich., pump station. (AP Photo/John Flesher)

(AP) — The operator of a Michigan oil pipeline says it temporarily shut down Line 5 after protesters warned Enbridge that they planned to turn an emergency valve.

Video posted on social media showed someone with a hard hat and a wrench inside a fenced area Tuesday in Tuscola County, 90 miles north of Detroit. A man outside the fence sang and played an electric guitar.

Enbridge spokesman Ryan Duffy says the incident was a “criminal activity” and not a lawful protest.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants Line 5 shut down, saying it is a threat to the Great Lakes. Part of it crosses the Straits of Mackinac.

