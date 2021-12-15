Enbridge files to have state lawsuit moved to federal court

In June 2020, file photo, a television screen provided by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy shows damage to anchor support EP-17-1 on the east leg of the Enbridge Line 5 pipeline within the Straits of Mackinac in Mich. (Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy via AP, File)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Enbridge has requested Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s lawsuit be moved to federal court.

Michigan had dropped a federal lawsuit weeks ago in order to focus on one it was hoping to keep in state court.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has pulled Enbridge’s permits to operate Line 5 in the Straits of Mackinac, but the company continues to run it. The Canadian company has cited a federal treaty — the 1977 Transit Pipeline Treaty — that guarantees the uninterrupted flow of petroleum products between the two countries.

“The removal of the Attorney General’s case to federal court follows a November 16, 2021 ruling which held that the similar (and now dismissed) lawsuit brought by the Governor to force Line 5’s shutdown raised important federal issues and should be heard in federal court,” Enbridge said in a statement.

In a Wednesday statement, Nessel called the move “outrageous.”