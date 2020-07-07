Empty the Shelters: Where to adopt for less this weekend

A dog peers out of a kennel during the Empty The Shelters event on Oct. 22, 2016. (Bissell Pet Foundation)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — More pets run away on the Fourth of July than another day of the year, according to the BISSELL Pet Foundation.

The increase in dogs and cats is putting pressure on shelters that are already facing staffing and funding issues due to COVID-19.

In an effort to help shelters, BISSELL Pet Foundation will pay for a portion of adoption fees at participating shelters starting on Friday, July 10 until Sunday, July 12. Pets can be adopted for $25 or less.

Prospective owners are asked to go online to find an adoptable animal at participating shelters and processing procedures. Shelters will work with interested adopters to schedule an in-person appointment while following COVID-19 guidelines.

If you can’t adopt a pet right now, the foundation asks that you consider donating on its website.

Participating shelters in West Michigan with links for prospective owners to find an adoptable animal are listed below by county:

Allegan County

Kalamazoo County

Kent County

Mecosta County

Montcalm County

Muskegon County

Ottawa County

Van Buren County