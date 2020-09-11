Empty the Shelters: Reduced fees for animals displaced by hurricane

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Four Michigan animal shelters are taking part in the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Emergency Empty the Shelters to find homes for animals displaced by Hurricane Laura.

As Category 4 Hurricane Laura was heading toward Texas and Louisiana last month, the BISSELL Pet Foundation said it started working to get animals from shelters in the hurricane’s path to other shelters across the country.

In an effort to help shelters find the pets forever homes, BFP will pay for a portion of adoption fees at shelters who took in animals from Hurricane Laura starting Sept. 10 to Sept. 17. Adopters will pay $25 to rescue a pet that will be microchipped and spayed/neutered.

Prospective owners are encouraged to contact participating shelters to schedule an appointment due to COVID-19 guidelines.

The following shelters in Michigan are participating in the event: