Empty the Shelters emergency event aims to help overcrowding

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Animal shelters say they’ve been facing overcrowding this summer, and BISSELL Pet Foundation is hosting an emergency adoption event.

BPF is holding “Empty the Shelters: Big Dog & Cat Crisis” Aug. 16 through Aug. 22.

The event is aiming to help large dogs and adult cats and dogs find forever homes. BPF is sponsoring a reduced adoption fee of $25 or less.

BPF says there has been a 30% to 50% drop in pet adoptions across the country this summer, though animal intake is up 6% to 13%. Because of this, BPF says kennels are overcrowded and some pets are staying longer than normal.

“Shelters are being faced with tough decisions, such as euthanizing healthy, wonderful pets. We hope this event and the facilitated animal transports can provide some much-needed relief for shelters in dire need of support,” BISSELL Pet Foundation Founder Cathy Bissell said.

The Kent County Animal Shelter, Humane Society of West Michigan, Heaven Can Wait and Harbor Humane are shelters in West Michigan that will be participating. Days of participation may vary by location.

Across 23 states, 80 shelters will be participating. To find shelters participating near you, visit BPF’s website.