Empty the Shelters: Adopt in W. MI Oct. 12

Michigan

kent county animal shelter dog file

A dog at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (File)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you are interested in adopting a furry friend, the BISSELL Pet Foundation and local shelters are making it easier.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 12, West Michigan residents can adopt a pet through the Empty the Shelters event backed by the BISSELL Pet Foundation. To find a participating shelter, check out BISSELL’s website.

Pets can be adopted for a reduced price of $25. The foundation will pick up the rest of the tab. All pets adopted will be microchipped and spayed/neutered. A fee may apply for the microchip.

A total of 125 shelters are participating nationwide; 53 of them in Michigan.

Also this year, you can go to BISSELL headquarters on Walker Avenue in Walker to see pets from 10 local shelters.

