Empty the Shelters: Adopt for less on May 4

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re looking to add a furry family member to your house this season, the BISSELL Pet Foundation is making it easier by picking up much of the tab.

The organization is holding an Empty the Shelters event Saturday, May 4 to celebrate National Pet Month. Participants must pay $25 towards their pet adoption and the BISSELL Pet Foundation will cover the remaining cost. Adopters must also cover any required licensing or microchip registration fees.

More than 110 shelters across the country and one in Canada are participating in Saturday’s event, including 52 in Michigan.

While BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters event is Saturday, many shelters strongly encourage potential adopters to obtain pre-approval days earlier. To start the pre-approval process, contact the shelter you’re interested in adopting from.

For more event information, visit BISSELL Pet Foundation’s website.