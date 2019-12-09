Empty the Shelters: Adopt a new pet Dec. 13

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re considering welcoming a new pet home for the holidays, a West Michigan-based foundation is hoping you’ll choose this weekend to do so.

The Bissell Pet Foundation is holding another Empty the Shelters event Saturday. Some locations are also holding the event Friday.

Bissell Pet Foundation will allow more than 100 shelters in 25 states to offer pet adoptions for free or reduced rates.

There are 48 locations in Michigan taking part in the promotion.

Many of these shelters require that you are pre-approved to adopt a pet, so if you’re thinking about bringing an animal into your home this weekend, you can start that pre-approval process now.

“If you are looking for a pet where someone says I want a pet, not surprise I got you a puppy but they want a pet, this is a great opportunity to bring someone into your forever home because there are tons of amazing dogs and cats and other animals that are waiting for their forever home,” Megan Stubbs, President Bissell Pet Foundation Junior Board, said.

Participating locations in the area by county are listed below:

Kent County

Kent Co. Animal Shelter

Humane Society of Western Michigan

Unleashed Love Pet Rescue

Family Paws Rescue

Crash’s Landing

Muskegon County

Muskegon Humane Society

Pound Buddies

Heaven Can Wait Animal Haven

Ottawa County

Harbor Humane Society

Ionia County

Ionia County Animal Shelter

Allegan County

Wishbone Pet Rescue Alliance

Van Buren County

Van Buren Co. Animal Control

Al-Van Humane Society

Kalamazoo County

SPCA of Southwest Michigan

Kalamazoo Animal Rescue

Calhoun County

Companion Cats, Inc.

You can find participating location in the Midwest on the foundation’s website.