GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Quick work by employees at a Michigan gas station prevented what could have been a major fire over the weekend.

Firefighters responded to a call at the Beacon and Bridge Market in Clam Lake Township, about 3 miles south of Cadillac. A car parked at a gas pump had caught fire. An employee at the gas station was able to trigger the emergency shutoff, pulling fuel from the pumps before the fire could spread.

A car caught fire Sunday at a gas station in Clam Lake Township. An employee at the gas station triggered the emergency shutoff, pulling fuel away from the pumps. (Courtesy Local 704 IAFF)

The Local 704 IAFF Union of Cadillac Firefighters said firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly and stayed on scene for 30 minutes to make sure it didn’t spark again. Several pumps at the gas station were damaged and the car was destroyed, but no one was hurt.

The pumps remain shut down while investigators try to piece together exactly what caused the fire.