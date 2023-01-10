GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Versiti Blood Center has issued an emergency plea for donors.

It says it has less than a day’s worth of supply of blood for Michigan hospitals.

“We had that crazy blizzard right around Christmas, and then the holidays came and we saw less donors. And now that has trickled into the new year and we just have not been able to catch up,” Dawn Kaiser, the area vice president and director of donor services for Versiti, said.

Kaiser said Versiti is looking for all blood types.

According to Versiti, one donation could potentially save up the three lives, and one in seven hospital patients need blood products.

To schedule an appointment, go to versiti.org.

