LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State Capitol building in Lansing was evacuated due to a bomb threat Wednesday morning.

Michigan State Police told WLNS, WOOD TV8’s sister station in Lansing, that they do not believe the threat to be credible. Regardless, they were conducting sweeps with dogs as of 11 a.m.

The building will remain closed for the remainder of the day.

At least four other state capitols also received bomb threats Wednesday, including Georgia, Mississippi, Kentucky and Connecticut.

State police were not able to confirm to whom or what office the email threat was set.