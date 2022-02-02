Electric vehicle charging centers expected to become mainstream

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As we continue to see more electric vehicles on the road, we will also see changes along our usual routes when it comes to how to power them.

Most EV drivers charge their vehicle at home overnight. A typical charge from empty to full takes about eight hours, and the range is about 300 miles.

Judd Templin with Ford Motor Company says that’s more than enough for your daily local commute. For longer trips, there are a number of apps that can help locate a public charging station along a driver’s route.

“When you need a charge you can identify one of these chargers … almost like you were filling up with regular gasoline. You pull the charger out, plug it in maybe go grab a bite to eat and the mileage will regenerate,” Templin said.

EV drivers do need to plan extra time to make a stop. Public charging stations offer higher level charges, which speeds up the charging time, but there is still down time.

As more people move to electric vehicles, Templin expects to see fuel charging centers become mainstream.