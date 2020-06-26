Electric Forest organizers hold smaller replacement event

ROTHBURY, Mich. (WOOD) — An event has come to Rothbury to replace the Electric Forest music festival, which was canceled due to the pandemic.

The Sherwood Forest Appreciation Weekend is being held at the Double JJ event space this weekend, with considerably smaller crowds.

It is being called an “intimate primitive camping” event. Double JJ says it’s not a music festival — unlike Electric Forest, which would typically be starting instead.

“It’s really cool that they’re doing something on the festival grounds to just kind of bring people back and show the forest some love,” said Cody Hickox, a DJ performing at the event known as “Reptahr”.

Double JJ would not say how many tickets were sold, though the state is still restricting outdoor gatherings to 250 people.

“I believe there’s going to be around 2,000 people,” he said. “The event sold out a couple of days ago. So, we’re looking at a pretty big crowd and hopefully, everyone does keep their distance from each other, and this goes off really well.”

News 8 was not allowed on the grounds.

The Michigan Attorney General’s office deferred comment to Michigan State Police, who then deferred to the village of Rothbury.

And Village Clerk Carol Witzke said it’s entirely in Double JJ’s right to hold the event.

“I’m still a little worried, but I feel like everyone’s doing really good with the social distancing and keeping their masks on,” Hickox said. “And when it comes to festivals, a lot of people just wear masks anyways because as people are walking around, dust flies up, so people just normally have their masks on. It should be a safe event.”

The event’s organizers declined News 8’s request from comment.