Elections official in Michigan charged with ballot tampering

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A former township clerk and current county elections supervisor in Michigan has been charged with ballot tampering in the August 2020 primary election.

The Michigan attorney general’s office said Friday that Kathy Funk also is charged with misconduct in office. Both charges are felonies punishable by up to five years in prison upon conviction.

The office says Funk was Flint Township’s clerk when authorities allege she purposely broke a seal on a ballot container. Under Michigan law, that prevented votes inside the container from being counted in an anticipated recount.

Funk oversaw the August 2020 election in the township and narrowly won reelection. She later resigned as clerk to take Genesee County’s elections supervisor’s job.