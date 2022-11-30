LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The elections earlier this month are bringing big changes to in how Lansing will operate in the new term.

The legislative year is winding down. Normally this would be a relatively quiet period of time in Lansing, but not so this year after the last elections. Democrats will soon control both the state Senate and the state House.

With new incoming leadership, there are many things that are changing.

“It is historic, (it’s been) 40 years since we’ve had both chambers and the governor’s office,” said Rep. Joe Tate, a Democrat from Detroit who has been picked to be the next speaker of the House. “While it is historic … there is quite a bit of responsibility there. At the end of the day, we want to be able to bring those voices to Lansing that haven’t been heard in the past 40 years. We want to be able to talk about how are we supporting Michigan families, Michigan workers. Pocketbook issues, job growth, environmental protection. Those are all part of our democratic values.”

Tate said “there is a lot of work ahead of us.”

“The voters … exercise their power at the ballot box, and we want to make sure that we deliver on the values that we were talking about in the lead up to this,” he said.