Election equipment in Hillsdale Co. missing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Days after a Michigan clerk was stripped of her authority to run local elections, state officials are now preparing to launch a criminal investigation.

Hillsdale County Clerk Marney Kast confirmed with News 8 that a piece of election equipment is missing, and they believe Adams Township Clerk Stephanie Scott has it.

Scott was supposed to turn over the tabulator this week. Kast says Scott did return the tabulator case, but it was empty.

When they reached out to her, she said she was contacting her lawyer.

Kast says even if they find the tabulator they won’t be able to use it because they won’t know if it has been tampered with.

Bridge Michigan was first to report on Scott’s Facebook profile, which is full of Q-Anon logos and references. That’s the conspiracy theory group that believes the world is controlled by a cabal of pedophiles, including leading Democrats, and that they undermined President Donald Trump and stole the 2020 election.