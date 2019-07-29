Election edges closer with debate: Why Michigan is key

DETROIT, Mich. (WOOD) — The Democratic presidential candidates are already arriving in Michigan for the next round of debates.

It is no coincidence that the first two cities hosting the nationally-televised debates — Miami and now Detroit — are in two toss-up states for next year’s presidential election.

Based on the current consensus of polls, the 2020 race may hinge on 80 or 85 electoral votes in five states: Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Arizona.

However, with more than a year before the general election and more than 20 candidates representing just the Democratic Party, it is impossible to guess how the race will shake out.

While many candidates will drop out and there will be many change, the focus on Michigan likely won’t change. Democrats are serious about winning back a state that had been solidly in their column from 1992 until 2016.

Republicans are equally determined to repeat their 2016 win with a follow up victory in 2020.

Expect the debates on Tuesday and Wednesday to focus on issues important to Michigan residents, from PFAS and fresh water to tariffs and the automotive industry.

Stay with 24 Hour News 8 for continuing coverage of both Democratic debates. We have a crew in Detroit and will have team coverage on 24 Hour News 8 and woodtv.com.