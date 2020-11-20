EGLE tosses challenge to Nestlé water pumping permit

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The state has dismissed a case challenging Nestlé Waters North America’s permit to increase the amount of water they pump from a well near Evart.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy rejected the legal challenge brought forward by the Michigan Citizens for Water Conservation and the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians.

In April, an administrative law judge allowed found the permits to legal. The permits allow Nestlé Waters North America to increase its water pumping from 250 gallons per minute to 400 gallons per minute.

The state first approved the company’s request for that increase in 2018, under Gov. Rick Snyder’s administration.

In a news release Friday, EGLE Director Liesl Clark said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration would “welcome legislative changes that would update regulations to give the agency more authority over water withdrawals for bottled water and royalties to compensate Michiganders for the commercial use of the state’s freshwater resources.”