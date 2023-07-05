Sandbags lined up in Grand Haven to protect infrastructure from rising waters. (April 13, 2020)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) has asked those with property on the Great Lakes to remove sandbags along shorelines.

The sandbags were originally placed there in 2020 to prevent property damage from high water levels, EGLE said in a Wednesday release.

The sandbags were a temporary measure to protect against erosion: They could only remain until the lakes’ water levels dropped below their ordinary high-water marks, according to EGLE.

The water levels of Lakes Michigan, Erie, Huron and St. Clair have fallen below their ordinary high-water marks, EGLE said. Accordingly, the department requests that those with property along the four lakes remove any sandbags as soon as possible.

Because Lake Superior has had higher water levels, sandbags can remain in place along its shoreline, according to EGLE.

EGLE said the sandbags are at risk of breaking down and leaving “plasticized materials” in the water.

More information is available online.