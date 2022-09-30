EGLE’s Materials Management Division is working to keep tires out of landfills by recycling and repurposing them. (Courtesy EGLE)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy is offering grant money to help clean up and reuse scrap tires.

When a scrap tire is dumped illegally, it becomes a fire hazard and a mosquito breeding ground. With the grant money, EGLE said the fires will be collected, processed and used in paving products for roads, manufactured products and energy production.

The grant funding will be given to property owners to cover up to 50% of the total cost of the project.

The grant will prioritize collection sites where tires were accumulated before Jan. 1, 1991, as well as sites that “pose an imminent threat to public health, safety, welfare, or the environment,” EGLE said.

Local governments and nonprofits are also eligible for funding for cleanup days or roadside cleanup grants, EGLE said.

To apply for the grant, click here or contact EGLE at EGLE-ScrapTire@Michigan.gov. The deadline to apply is Oct. 28 at 11:59 p.m.