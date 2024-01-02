GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The state’s Orphan Well Program made some big strides in 2023.

Last January, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy announced that there were approximately 450 orphan wells left across the state. Now, crews are nearly halfway to their goal, capping 200 wells over the last year.

Orphan wells are oil or gas wells that were either improperly plugged or outright abandoned by their owners. Bill Duley, a geologist with EGLE’s Oil, Gas and Minerals Department, said it’s important to properly cap the wells to prevent environmental damage.

“When nobody is operating a well, it could develop leaks which could cause air, groundwater or soil contamination,” Duley said. “By properly plugging these wells with cement, the Orphan Well Team is reducing the risk that contamination could occur.”

The plugging process typically takes anywhere from one week to one month, depending on the detail in the well’s records, how accessible a well is and its condition.

“Once the well is removed and the surface equipment is off-site, we can plant grass, crops and trees and we can give that land back to the farmers, families, hunters and anyone else who has access to the property,” Duley said.

EGLE says the agency was able to boost production after receiving a $25 million grant from the federal infrastructure package passed in 2021. Before that, the Orphan Well Program was only able to cap a handful of wells each year. Thanks to the infrastructure package and other grants, EGLE was able to spend $32 million on capping orphan wells in 2023.

“Through this boost in funding, we hope to do 25 years’ worth of work in the next few years,” EGLE’s OGMD Director Adam Wygant said in a statement.

All of Michigan’s orphan wells are in the Lower Peninsula. There are no orphan wells in the Upper Peninsula because of its unique geology. Most of them are in northern Michigan, with clusters of wells near Gaylord and in Benzie and Manistee counties. There are only a handful of orphan wells in West Michigan, including some in Calhoun, Montcalm, Newaygo and Oceana County.