BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Benton Harbor is making progress in its water crisis.

Testing shows the city’s water system has met the requirements of the state’s lead standards, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy said in a Thursday release. Samples were taken from 63 homes between Jan. 1 through June 30. EGLE says the water ranged from no lead detected to 53 parts per billion, with five homes testing at over 15 parts per billion.

The city’s lead levels are currently “just below the federal action level,” which is 15 parts per billion, EGLE said.

Over 70% of the city’s service line connections has been excavated and replaced if necessary.

“This is a significant step forward for our community as we work to ensure Benton Harbor has access to safe drinking water,” Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad said in the release. “We appreciate the support and unwavering commitment of the State of Michigan and EPA as we work together to move Benton Harbor forward.”

Residents should still use filtered or bottled water for things like cooking and drinking.