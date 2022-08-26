CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been charged with murder for a deadly shooting south of Edwardsburg on Wednesday.

Gary Shaw, 54, was arraigned Thursday on charges of open murder, discharge of a firearm in a building causing death and felony firearm, the Cass County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police were called to his home on Redfield Street near Elkhart Road in Ontwa Township, near the state line, on Wednesday on a report of shots fired, prosecutors say. There, Ivan Shaw was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds.

The prosecutor’s office did not release any information about the relationship between Gary and Ivan Shaw, nor did they provide any information on a suspected motive.

Bond was denied, so Gary Shaw will remain jailed as his case works its way through the court system. He’s expected back in court for a hearing on Sept. 7.