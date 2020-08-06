Watch: Educators rally against dangers of in-person classes

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Members of the Michigan Caucus Of Rank-and-File Educators are rallying on the Capitol Lawn Thursday to call attention to the danger of schools physically reopening.

The group is also demanding more funding to protect school communities.

Educators from across the state of Michigan are expected to share their stories and demand that state and federal officials take far more decisive action in addressing this public health crisis.

When Gov. Gretchen Whitmer suspended in-person school instruction in March, there were only a few dozen cases in Michigan.

Now, months later, there are hundreds of new cases a day and the group says it is clear that it is unsafe to resume in-person instruction.

Organizers of the event the goal of the rally is to see the state commit to reopening all schools safely, and also recognize the incredible trauma students’ families are dealing with due to job losses, the looming threat of evictions, expiring unemployment benefits, lack of access to health care, and a host of other issues affecting our communities.

The group claims that In order to have a truly safe learning environment, state and federal officials need to provide the necessary funding to address these challenges.