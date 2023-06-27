GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As the Fourth of July nears, many people will be heading to the grocery store to shop for an Independence Day Picnic. While costs may be slightly down from last year, they are still near record highs.

“We did a survey where we sent shoppers into stores for a market basket of goods: a number of things you would think of for the Fourth of July picnic, from ground beef to chicken breasts to pork chops, all the way down to the ice cream and strawberries,” said Loren Koeman, lead economist of Michigan Farm Bureau.

The American Farm Bureau Federation found that the cost of a Fourth of July picnic is down about 3% from last year — but it is up 14% from two years ago.

Inflation continues to impact food prices, Koeman told News 8.

He said that although some overall stability is returning to food prices, there can be a big difference in cost depending on the type of food.

“We have seen some real ups and downs in various areas,” Koeman said. “Ground beef is up again. The droughts out west have really been causing farmers and ranchers to reduce some of their herds. And that’s kept pressure on beef prices.”

On the other hand, Koeman said, prices are down for pork and chicken.

Overall, the Farm Bureau survey found that a July Fourth cookout for 10 people will cost $67.73 this year, which is just under $7 per person.