Eaton County officials search for triple murder suspect

Michigan

by:

Posted: / Updated:

An undated photo of Daniel James Sougstad. (courtesy Eaton County Sheriff’s Office)

WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Officials in Eaton County are asking for the public’s help in finding a triple murder suspect.

Daniel James Sougstad, 23, is a suspect in a triple murder Friday night in Windsor Township near Lansing, the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

It said he is believed to be in a black Honda Accord, with a Michigan license plate of CZM 350.

“He is believed to be armed and very dangerous,” the sheriff’s office said.

If you see him or his car, call 911.

