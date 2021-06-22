Eaton County man charged with murder, mutilation of a body

EATON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — An Eaton County man has been charged in the death of another man whose body was found on Father’s Day.

Andrew Michael Paul, 23, of Eaton Rapids Township was arraigned Tuesday afternoon. He was charged with one count of open murder and one count of disinterment and mutilation of a dead body.

Carl Florian, 80, of Eaton Rapids Township was found by one of his adult children on Sunday. He appeared to have been fatally shot.

It’s unclear at this time whether the suspect and victim knew each other. The sheriff’s office said they lived near each other, but on different roads.

“We don’t know if they’re acquainted or not, but it’s something we’re looking into at this time,” Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich said.

Paul was spotted under suspicious circumstances the night before the body was found, authorities said.

“We received a call Saturday night of an individual who had bloody clothing,” Reich said. “We responded — we had no idea what was going on. We looked in the neighborhood, canvassed the area, couldn’t find anybody, any victims at all. So Sunday, we get the call and say, ‘Hey we have a body here that’s from homicide.”

“That’s when we started doing the investigation.”

The suspect is being held without bond in the Eaton County Jail.