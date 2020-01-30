DTE Energy lowers natural gas prices

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — DTE Energy says it has cut customers’ natural gas bills by 20% over the past four months.

The Detroit-based energy company said it has lowered prices each of the last four months. The new rate, effective Feb. 1, is $2.20 per 1,000 cubic feet of natural gas, down 60 cents since October.

DTE said it was the lowest price in a decade.

“Keeping energy costs affordable for our customers, especially during the winter, is one of our top priorities,” Dan Brudzynski, vice president of gas sales and supply for DTE GasE Gas, said in a Thursday statement. “When our natural gas costs come down, we pass these savings directly to our GCR customers, which results in lower winter energy bills.”

The company urged natural gas users to use the Michigan Public Service Commission’s website to compare rates.