DTE customers to see more than 3.5% increase on monthly bill, state says

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — DTE Gas customers will see a slightly higher bill in the new year.

The Michigan Public Service Commission recently approved a rate increase for DTE Gas Co. totaling $84,173,000.

Initially, DTE Gas sought a rate increase of $195 million. The approved rate is about 57% lower than the company requested.

According to MPSC, the average residential customer using 100 cubic feet of natural gas a month will see an increase of $3.18, or 3.69%, on their monthly bill starting Jan. 1.

The increase was requested by DTE to fund infrastructure expenses, operations and maintenance, information technology investments, make up for the termination of accelerated deferred tax amortization, and compensate for lower forecasted sales, it said.