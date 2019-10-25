Drug Take Back Day: Find where to go

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, where agencies across the country collect unused, unwanted, and expired medications in an effort to combat abuse.

Law enforcement agencies and the Drug Enforcement Association partner up for the nationwide event. The event happens in April and October.

Law enforcement wants to help prescription drugs not fall in the wrong hands.

“Even one pill makes a difference,” Col. Joe Gasper, director of the Michigan State Police, said in a statement.

Several state agencies will act as drop-off locations.

All 30 MSP posts will serve as drop-off points on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and collect and destroy pill without asking questions.

Liquids, inhalers, patches and syringes cannot be accepted. Flushing unused drugs down a toilet or throwing them in the trash can be hazardous.

During the Take Back Day this spring, federal authorities say they collected nearly 23,700 pounds of old medications in Michigan alone. Nationwide, about 12 million pounds of drugs were collected, according to the DEA.

More information on Take Back Day and locations Saturday can be found on the DEA Take Back website.

If you are unable to participate in Take Back Day, you can bring prescription medications to any MSP post Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. This excludes holidays.

More information on the opioid epidemic and prevention can be found on the Michigan.gov website.