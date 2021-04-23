Drug Take Back Day: Drop off drugs this Saturday, no questions asked

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Saturday is Drug Take Back Day, which is designed to encourage people to dispose of unwanted medicine safely.

The CDC says that 13% of Americans reported starting or increasing substance abuse during the pandemic, and the number of opioid overdoses jumped 33% between April and May of 2020.

A number of Michigan State Police posts, universities and medical centers are serving as drop off sites. People can go and drop off unused drugs, no questions asked.

According to the DEA, Americans turned in more than 980,000 pounds of drugs last fall.

Advocates say they also want the day to raise awareness about people battling addiction.

“It’s a teachable moment,” said Vicki Kavanaugh, a spokesperson for TalkSooner. “It gives you the opportunity to do something positive and to really have those talks about maybe, why are we having that glass of wine with dinner?”

“I think we’ve seen a lot of increased interest and information, but I’m not sure we’re doing all we can do, and so I think days like this where we actually try to work in getting prescription medication off the street and disposed of properly are very important,” said Dr. James Forshee, the chief medical officer of Priority Health.

Participating locations are listed below. All locations are open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.