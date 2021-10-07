Driver sought after deputy chase in Mecosta County

A collage of two screenshots of the truck that led deputies on a high-speed case in Mecosta County Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2021. (Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office)

WHEATLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for the driver who led deputies on a high-speed chase in Mecosta County.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office said around 5:45 p.m. Thursday that deputies tried to pull over a truck that was speeding on westbound M-20 near Costabella Road in Wheatland Township, east of Mecosta.

The driver led deputies on a short chase that ended near 12 Mile Road and 10th Avenue in Wheatland Township, according to the sheriff’s office.

Two men were inside the pickup truck which is described as a mid-to-late 2000s, dark blue Ford F-150. It had a silver insignia on the truck panels and a black cover that was not secured to the bed of the truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office at 231.592.0150 or email at tips@mecostacounty.org.