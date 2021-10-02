Driver killed in rollover crash near state line

MASON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 19-year-old is dead after a crash in Cass county.

 The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Gordon Road and Mason Street, just a few miles from the state line.

When deputies arrived to the scene, they found a car flipped on its roof with multiple teens inside.

The driver, 19-year-old Matthew White from South Bend, died at the scene. The 4 passengers were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Police believe driving speed and alcohol may have been factors in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

