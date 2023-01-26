BUCHANAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver was killed in a crash near Buchanan on Thursday.

It happened around 11:45 a.m. on US-12 near Franklin Road in Bertrand Township. According to witness reports, an eastbound SUV tried to pass a semi-truck after going over a hill and lost control, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. The SUV went off the road and hit a guardrail.

The sheriff’s office said after the driver gained control again, the SUV pulled back into the road and a westbound semi-truck hit it head-on. The SUV was pushed by the truck off the road and into an embankment, while the semi-truck rolled over onto the SUV.

When deputies arrived, they found the driver dead inside the vehicle.

The semi-truck driver was not hurt.

The sheriff’s office said road conditions, which were wet and slushy, appear to be a factor.

The crash is under investigation.