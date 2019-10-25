Driver killed in crash involving school bus; 2 students injured

BROOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A person was killed, and two students were injured after vehicle hit a school bus that was transporting a football team Thursday.

It happened around 9 a.m. on Coldwater Road near River Road in Isabella County’s Broomfield Township, west of Mount Pleasant.

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office said a vehicle was heading southbound on Coldwater Road when it went into the oncoming lane and struck a northbound Chippewa Hills school bus.

The bus was transporting the school’s JV football team, deputies said.

The southbound vehicle caught fire and the driver was killed, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said two students were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.