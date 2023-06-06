The driver of a vehicle was seriously injured in a crash with a train in Berrien County. (June 6, 2023)

GALIEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver was hospitalized after a crash with a train in Berrien County Tuesday morning, the sheriff’s office said.

Around 11:30 a.m., a vehicle was headed south on Pardee Road in Galien Township when it drove around the activated railroad crossing arms. The vehicle was hit by a westbound train, according to deputies with the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the driver, a 44-year-old man from Three Oaks, was seriously injured and taken to the hospital.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the crash.