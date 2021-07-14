Driver falls asleep, crashes; 1 killed, 1 injured

MECOSTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a person was killed and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash south of Big Rapids.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a crash at the intersection of Northland Drive and 11 Mile Road in Mecosta Township.

Witnesses told the sheriff’s office that a silver F-150 was heading south on Northland Drive when the driver veered off the roadway and struck a white Buick Enclave that was stopped at the intersection.

The driver of the F-150 told deputies he had fallen asleep and woke up at the time of the crash. He was not injured and refused medical treatment at the scene, according to an MCSO news release.

The driver of the Buick Enclave, a 54-year-old Big Rapids woman, and a passenger were taken to the hospital. The passenger, 52-year-old Jeffrey Hayes of Big Rapids, died from his injuries, the release said.

The crash remains under investigation.